SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,468,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,043,000 after acquiring an additional 292,246 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,003,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,090,000 after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,066,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,300,000 after acquiring an additional 23,446 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SkyWest by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 27,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 508,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

In related news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,387,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,449,780.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

