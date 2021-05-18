Zacks: Analysts Expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Equities research analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.97. National Fuel Gas posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $52.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $53.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,156,000 after buying an additional 158,685 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,140,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

