Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 591 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HGV stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.25 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

