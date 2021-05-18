Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd raised its holdings in SEA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 12,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

SE stock opened at $218.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of -74.44 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

