VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 124.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,000.

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89.

