Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $15,734,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $18.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 376.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.68%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

