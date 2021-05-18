Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 46.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $383.55 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $130.51 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

