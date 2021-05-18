Exos Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)

Exos Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,850,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,493,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,234,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,432,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,889,000.

Shares of ACTC opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of advanced electric vehicle technology solutions. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

