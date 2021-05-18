Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

VIVHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

