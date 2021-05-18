OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGE. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.