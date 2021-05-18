Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 104.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after acquiring an additional 101,468 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $3,290,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $363.30 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

