Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

NYSE ECL opened at $221.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

