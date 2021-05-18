iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after acquiring an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after acquiring an additional 971,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after acquiring an additional 471,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $111.51 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

