Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,734,000 after buying an additional 93,560 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of BR opened at $162.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.02 and a fifty-two week high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

