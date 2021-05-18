Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 86,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of VV opened at $193.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $134.95 and a one year high of $197.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

