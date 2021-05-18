Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $116,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FE opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

