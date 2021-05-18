546 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,933,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT opened at $127.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.89. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.