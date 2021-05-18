880 Shares in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.70.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

