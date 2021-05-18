IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,318.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.58.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,161 shares of company stock worth $53,742,452 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

