Zacks: Analysts Expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million.

TLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09.

In other news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $31,784,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,953,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Telos by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

