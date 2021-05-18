IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 557 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $341.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.59 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

