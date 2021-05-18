Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $159,000 in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of CS opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.77%.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.