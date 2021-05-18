Analyzing Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.1% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -3.3, suggesting that its stock price is 430% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics 53.81% 93.48% 88.06% Boston Scientific 36.59% 11.77% 5.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Boston Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $220,000.00 1,095.82 -$6.20 million ($0.36) -23.36 Boston Scientific $10.74 billion 5.52 $4.70 billion $1.58 26.41

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Co-Diagnostics. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Co-Diagnostics and Boston Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Boston Scientific 0 4 12 1 2.82

Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.03%. Boston Scientific has a consensus price target of $46.53, indicating a potential upside of 11.53%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Co-Diagnostics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening. The company also provides tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes. In addition, it intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

