IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Waste Connections by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,514,000 after acquiring an additional 229,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $554,073,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,481,000 after acquiring an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Waste Connections by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after acquiring an additional 300,043 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Shares of WCN opened at $121.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.38, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average of $105.78.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

