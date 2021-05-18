Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 276,268 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,098,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 116,070 shares during the period. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000.

NYSEARCA FAN opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

