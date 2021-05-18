Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $232,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCC stock opened at $104.53 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $68.54 and a 12-month high of $106.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.459 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.