NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Raised to $62.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCR has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $49.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NCR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,325,000 after purchasing an additional 533,916 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,008,000 after purchasing an additional 952,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NCR by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,328,000 after purchasing an additional 137,710 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NCR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,919,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,356,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 221,188 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.