IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 163.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $142.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.11. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $147.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

