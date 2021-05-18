State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BXS. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

BXS opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

