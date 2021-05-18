Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $263,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,168 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,954.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,009,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $55,408,000 after acquiring an additional 960,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after acquiring an additional 858,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

