Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,851 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,578 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 61,670 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 160,504 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,814 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of AAL opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

