Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases New Stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.
Separately, Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,048,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on LSEA shares. Barclays began coverage on Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $11.85.
Landsea Homes Profile
Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.
Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA).
Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.