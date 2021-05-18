Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases New Stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Separately, Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,048,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSEA shares. Barclays began coverage on Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed acquired 13,500 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Landsea Homes Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

