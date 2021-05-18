Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New Investment in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMAC. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000.

Shares of FMAC opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

