Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes Position in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.08% of Akerna as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Akerna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 372,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akerna by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akerna by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Akerna by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

KERN opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Akerna Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.04.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.13). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 146.13%.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

