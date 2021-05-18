Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 47,652 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 234,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 43,811 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RADA. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. The company has a market cap of $570.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.00 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

