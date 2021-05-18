Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 19.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 123.9% in the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 61.6% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 154,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,461,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Allegion by 2.9% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE:ALLE opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $92.92 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.10 and a 200-day moving average of $118.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.