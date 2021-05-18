Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Insider John J. Walsh, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 192.67, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MIME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

