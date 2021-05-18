Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Moody’s by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 470,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,459,000 after buying an additional 101,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 873.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

Moody’s stock opened at $329.69 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $252.02 and a 12-month high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

