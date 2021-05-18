Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,187 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of Hasbro worth $15,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after acquiring an additional 590,831 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,791,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 328.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 198,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

