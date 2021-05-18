Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.81 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,786 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average is $56.05. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

