IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.33 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.33.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.18.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

