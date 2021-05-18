Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Insider Acquires £50,250 in Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 25,000 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,250 ($65,651.95).

VMUK stock opened at GBX 204.70 ($2.67) on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK PLC has a one year low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 212.50 ($2.78). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.48. The firm has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMUK. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 159.38 ($2.08).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

