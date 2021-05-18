Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) price target by Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

ETR:HNL opened at €49.00 ($57.65) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13. Dr. Hönle has a 52 week low of €35.85 ($42.18) and a 52 week high of €60.40 ($71.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €47.73 and a 200 day moving average of €51.18.

Get Dr. Hönle alerts:

About Dr. Hönle

Dr. HÃ¶nle AG supplies industrial UV technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Equipment & Systems, Glass & Lamps, and Adhesives. The Equipment & Systems segment offers LED UV units, UV equipment/UV systems/UV units, IR units, inert systems, UV disinfection systems, solar simulation systems and light fixtures, lighting systems, UV measuring technology products, and components and replacement parts.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Hönle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Hönle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.