TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $134.16 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $138.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.73.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

