Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of MSCI worth $18,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,177,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 5.0% during the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $455.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $463.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.69. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $299.09 and a one year high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

