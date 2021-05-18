Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VMC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.53.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC stock opened at $193.11 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $98.60 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after buying an additional 1,326,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,748 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $77,151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,270,000 after acquiring an additional 386,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.