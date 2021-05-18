The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,517 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of Ceridian HCM worth $23,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,889,000 after buying an additional 1,253,768 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,425,000 after buying an additional 471,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,690,000 after buying an additional 1,411,450 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,898,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,874,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,039,000 after buying an additional 58,017 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,602,457.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDAY opened at $87.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.40. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.76 and a twelve month high of $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,098.14 and a beta of 1.39.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

