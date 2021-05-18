Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 225.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $46,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $86.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.65 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. US Capital Advisors cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.72.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

