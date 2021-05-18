Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,882 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $49,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

FRC opened at $190.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.38. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $96.39 and a 52 week high of $191.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.