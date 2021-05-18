Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of Canopy Growth worth $10,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 23.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGC. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

